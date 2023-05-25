Morning News Summary for May 25, 2023

Cheaters never prosper – The cheating scandal with test taking for EMT’s within the Muncie Fire Department – WTHR reporter Bob Segall – your investigation started after receiving a packet of information

On yesterday’s WMUN Delaware County Today. MUNCIE POLICE FIRE MERIT COMMISSION MET LAST NIGHT (5/24/23) – I asked Mayor Dan Ridenour this morning if any action had been taken: “Yes. He (MFD Capt. Troy Dulaney) will be placed on inactive status with pay until further notice. He is not to report to work for any reason. He has until June 5 for his appeal process. After June 5th things will adjust accordingly.” According to an investigation, MFD Capt. Troy Dulaney coordinated a “cheating scheme” that was first uncovered through reporting from WTHR’s 13 Investigates, in which he sent a group text including some answers to all eight students in the January 2023 basic EMT certification course offered at the MFD training center. Dulaney wrote to NREMT in late April to address the allegations levied against him. “While I continue to deny the veracity of the allegations presented and do therefore disagree with the findings… I do hereby apologize for even the semblance of wrongdoing.”

Over half of Americans believe that their soulmate is their pet. A recent survey found that 53 percent of pet owners believe that their furry friends know them better than anyone else in their life. And 45 percent of respondents share their deepest secrets with their pets.

Dog Tags and Go Bags is for homeless and near homeless veterans in Delaware County and surrounding counties, with hygiene supplies, some clothing, a resource packet, and other essential items. Our first fundraising event is June 10th at the Yorktown Legion from 12-5. We’re going to have lunch which will be $10/plate, a raffle, a flag retirement ceremony, and a band.

When the Indy 500 starts, someone has to wave the green flag. The man who’s going to do that this year is actor Adam Driver who graduated from Julliard and attended the University of Indianapolis. He also grew up in Mishawaka. Driver was also a U.S. Marine.