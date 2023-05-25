Action Taken As Part of Muncie Cheating Scandal

Steve Lindell reporting…

MUNCIE POLICE FIRE MERIT COMMISSION MET LAST NIGHT (5/24/23) – I asked Mayor Dan Ridenour this morning if any action had been taken: “Yes. He (MFD Capt. Troy Dulaney) will be placed on inactive status with pay until further notice. He is not to report to work for any reason. He has until June 5 for his appeal process. After June 5th things will adjust accordingly.” According to an investigation, MFD Capt. Troy Dulaney coordinated a “cheating scheme” that was first uncovered through reporting from WTHR’s 13 Investigates, in which he sent a group text including some answers to all eight students in the January 2023 basic EMT certification course offered at the MFD training center. Dulaney wrote to NREMT in late April to address the allegations levied against him. “While I continue to deny the veracity of the allegations presented and do therefore disagree with the findings… I do hereby apologize for even the semblance of wrongdoing.”