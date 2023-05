The assistant chief of the Farmland Volunteer Fire Department was killed Thursday morning in an accident involving a tanker truck in western Randolph County. According to the Star Press, Kyle T. Osgood was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, reported about 6:30 a.m. along Randolph County Road 1000-W near County Road 400-N. 19 year old fellow firefighter Zachary Lee was seriously injured, and was flown by medical helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital.