First Merchants Bank has been recognized as one of the World’s Best Banks for 2023. First Merchants Bank ranked 31 out of 75 banks headquartered in the United States receiving this distinction and is the only Indiana headquartered bank to be recognized. MuncieJournal.com reports the ratings comprise general satisfaction and if they would recommend the bank. They also measure key areas around trust, terms and conditions, digital services, customer service, and financial advice.