One Muncie woman was been arrested in connection with another’s overdose death. According to the Star Press, 35 year old
Danielle Lynn Phillips was arrested after a 26-year-old woman was found deceased in a home in the 100 block of South Dill Street. Police say they found text messages between the two which appeared to reference planned drug transactions.
Muncie Woman Arrested In Other Woman’s OD Death
