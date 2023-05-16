C.I.T. – Now More Needed Than Ever

Training for public safety people – Happening all this week – C.I.T

That’s Dr. Lynn Witty, Coordinator on yesterday’s WMUN Delaware County Today Radio show

Law enforcement have many new challenges on patrol

They end the week long training Friday with a Graduation event.

Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood , and Seara Burton, of Richmond will be honored. National Police Week, established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, is held every May. The week pays special recognition to law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. In Muncie, Fallen officers were remembered at and annual ceremony at Policeman’s Park, across Walnut Street from Muncie City Hall. Star Press reported the four Muncie police officers over the past century who have died in the line of duty were honored during Monday’s ceremony:

Tony Hellis, fatally shot when he intervened in a domestic dispute in 1923

James “Obie” McCracken, gunned down during a downtown robbery in 1932

Steve Singer, killed in a traffic accident in 1989

Gregg Winters, fatally shot by an arrestee he was driving to the Delaware County jail in 1990

WLBC News Bits:

A metallic-looking rock that smashed through the roof of a residential home in New Jersey last week is a meteorite — about 4.6 billion years old. Not sure if insurance covers that.

Muncie Ballet Studio is a nonprofit dance center performing OZ, the Ballet on Thursday, Friday, May 18, 19 at 7 PM and Saturday, May 20 at 2 PM on the Cornerstone Center for the Arts stage.

The Save the Date emails went out yesterday – the Muncie Mission Ministries golf outing is locked in for The Players Club at Woodland Trails in Yorktown, Indiana, Thursday, August 31, 2023. 2-Shotgun Starts—8:00 AM or 1:30 PM.

A tomorrow event, today – City View housing update – Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour

On WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show, talking about the Wednesday 1 p.m. event

WLBC News Bits:

A survey finds the average hourly rate paid to babysitters in 2023 is almost $23 an hour.

Local businessman James Mochal was picked for Delaware County Council by a GOP caucus Thursday night. He replaces the late Jane Lasater in District 4.

Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers of Indy 500 ticket scams.

Recently LawnLove.com ranked Indianapolis number 9 in the nation for paranormal activity

How big is small business – Small business drives America

Elizabeth Rowray on yesterday’s 765BusinessJournal.com Radio show. She focused on the Muncie Delaware County Chamber’s efforts for economic development – hear the entire show on WMUNmuncie.com right now.

WLBC News Bits:

Dryer sheet in your mailbox could keep hornets and wasps away, keeping your letter carrier safer from stings. Reddit had that.

Former Ball State Cardinal now leading Delta Girls’ Basketball – Ty’Ronda Benning played for Muncie Southside High School, BSU and more.