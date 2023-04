Muncie Police say a woman was shot outside Griffin Social Club early Saturday and the investigation is ongoing. The 23 year old was found in a parking lot. She was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where she reportedly underwent surgery. The victim was in stable condition on Tuesday, according to the Star Press, Later on Saturday morning, detectives arrested Jabre’el Janelle Hall, 24, on a preliminary count of criminal recklessness.