Delaware County Council Meeting Coverage

Honoring a local leader – Yesterday, roll call at the regular session of the Delaware County Council meeting

noting the absence of the late County Council member, with a bouquet of flowers in front of where she would have been sitting. Resolution 2023-012 passed unanimously passed – naming the Fairgrounds grandstand in her name.

Allowed to speak, and they did – Many public comments made yesterday at the Delaware County Council meeting – none in support, regarding Council member Ryan Webb’s posts on social media asserting being a female of color. Mary Stiltz addressed the meeting

Webb asked to respond

As you heard he was interrupted off mic by at least one in the room. No action was considered or taken related to this matter. Next meeting May 23.

Go read something – but first, another possible honor for a fallen Officer

Muncie’s Bridge Dinner event is tomorrow – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on the Washington Street bridge near downtown. Bring your own food and drinks, or purchase there – no ticket or RSVP needed.

Some are asking – do they want us to stay unhealthy

The Minnetrista Museum and Gardens celebrates Arbor Day this Saturday, but later this year a new exhibit, “Girlhood, it’s Complicated:” Here’s Katy Maggert

Muncie Central High School has a Talent Show this Friday night

Principal Chris Walker from WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show.

