Delaware County Financially Helping Daycare Center Project

Delaware County officials have agreed to help with funding infrastructure for a much-needed daycare center in the county. MuncieJournal.com reports Kaleidoscope Kids Daycare will serve up to 180 children when finished.
The Delaware County Redevelopment Commission will provide up to $250,000 in funding toward the $500,000 cost of running water and sewer utility infrastructure lines to the facility.