Delaware County officials have agreed to help with funding infrastructure for a much-needed daycare center in the county. MuncieJournal.com reports Kaleidoscope Kids Daycare will serve up to 180 children when finished.
The Delaware County Redevelopment Commission will provide up to $250,000 in funding toward the $500,000 cost of running water and sewer utility infrastructure lines to the facility.
Delaware County Financially Helping Daycare Center Project
Delaware County officials have agreed to help with funding infrastructure for a much-needed daycare center in the county. MuncieJournal.com reports Kaleidoscope Kids Daycare will serve up to 180 children when finished.