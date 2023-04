Ivy Tech Community College and the City of Muncie are partnering to help those who need it most. This unique partnership provides residents of Muncie an opportunity to leverage the value of living in Muncie and having access to Ivy Tech Community College. According to MuncieJournal.com, MuncieMatters staff and Student Success Champion Network will work with community services to remove barriers outside of education that perpetuate poverty and other detrimental life cycles.