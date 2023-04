A Muncie woman has been accused of attacking her husband with a box cutter outside a Henry County truck stop. According to the Star Press, 45 year old Erica Lee Shackelford was arrested Saturday evening in the parking lot of the Flying J Travel Center at Ind. 3 and Interstate 70. The man said he and his wife were arguing inside his semi when she began to kick him. During an ensuing struggle, he said, she wounded him with the box cutter.