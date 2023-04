A Muncie man was arrested Monday on the roof of the Delaware County jail. The Star Press reports 27 year old Timmrick Woods was preliminarily charged with criminal trespass. A corrections officer in the jail shortly after 3 p.m. observed a man, on surveillance cameras, outside the Justice Center, who was then seen cutting through a restricted fence” and scaling an HVAC unit on the east side of the building. He was later taken into custody.