Updated Info on the MCHS “Find” This Week

More on the reported weapon – Clarifications from MCS about that “find” this week. The word “weapon” was in the written statement on Tuesday late morning – Dr. K confirmed it was a gun found – and she also stated during the school Board meeting the night of the random locker check, it was found before students were in the building for their day, at Muncie Central High School.

Here’s the BSU plan: April 29, Saturday Final Examination day for Saturday classes. May 1, Monday Last meeting day for regular classes. May 2-May 5, Tuesday-Friday Final Examination Period. May 5, Friday Spring Semester ends. May 6, Saturday May Commencement.

He says nuke needs to be considered – On the Energy and Commerce Committee, he says we’ll be hearing more about this kind of energy

Levels of stress, anxiety, worry, sadness, and anger among women worldwide are at a 10-year high, according to a report. What’s more, 43% of women said they experienced worry, 41% reported feeling stress, 32% reported feeling sadness, and 26% reported feeling anger, according to the Hologic Global Women’s Health Index.

Tonight is the night for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes spring fundraiser, featuring former Indy 500 winner Sam Hornish Jr. Doors at Muncie’s Horizon Convention Center open at 5:45 p.m., with the banquet starts at 6:30 p.m. PARKING for the event is free, in the parking garage or in the lot behind the Horizon Convention Center.

Prepping a year in advance, for roughly four minutes – The sun will disappear, and WLBC Radio news will help with preps for emergency and more planning – the total Solar Eclipse happens April 8th, 2024. We met yesterday with Jeff Dyer, Executive Director with Madison County EMA, and Tom Ecker, County Administrator and EMA PIO. Estimates for visitors to our area range widely – but are large numbers, and might push our infrastructure, travel, and more.

Getting to know the people behind the scenes, planning for emergencies – John Coutinho, Director of the Delaware County EMA explains the EMAC and LEPC acronyms

From 5-8 p.m., May 4, is the fourth First Thursday event at Cornerstone Center for the Arts which has grown exponentially under the leadership of local artist Debra Gindhart Dragoo. A laundry list of Community artists will be there, plus this month’s featured Judith Barnes Memorial Gallery artist is Dragoo herself. Musician Nash Hammond will provide entertainment. www.cornerstonearts.org