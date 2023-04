A Blackford County woman who survived a drug overdose has been placed on home detention after pleading guilty to a dealing charge. According to the Star Press, 29 year old Sierra N. Sapp pleaded guilty to dealing in a narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison. A plea bargain called for dismissal of 11 other drug-related counts, including dealing in meth, a Level 2 felony with a maximum 30-year sentence.