Three Investigations within Muncie City Government

Quickly approaching – a Ball State sports event – here’s Pres. Mearns at the end of yesterday’s interview on the new WMUN

A music performer will be announced today (4/14/23) at 10 a.m., for the event produced by Sportslink, and sponsored by Victory Honda and Woof Boom Radio.

On This Week in Delaware County, first airing Saturday’s from 9 – 10 a.m. on the new WMUN: full conversations with Dr. K from MCS, Congressman Greg Pence, Indy 500 winner Sam Hornish Jr., Union Chapel guests about their health and dental event, and Sgt. Scott Keegan from Indiana State Police.

A school evacuation yesterday turned out to be a beeping sound from a discarded diabetic medical device that was still beeping upon retrieval. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Bomb Squad went to the Boone Meadow Elementary School.

People say the most interesting things during live Radio interviews – the famous Indy 500 winner Sam Hornish Jr. earlier this week

He’s coming to Muncie for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Spring banquet April 27 – deadline for reservations is this coming Wednesday.

More fire fallout – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued Air Quality Action Days (AQAD) through Friday, April 14, 2023, Wayne and Randolph counties. IDEM is forecasting elevated levels of fine particles (PM2.5) in the air due in part to smoke from a fire at a recycling plastics warehouse in Richmond.

Muncie Fire/EMS under investigation – Fire Chief Robert Meade told WTHR, “The good men and women of the department might have to suffer because of one or two bad ones, and that hurts a lot… It just boils down to ethical behavior, and that’s something you learn in kindergarten.” Three investigations are now underway into allegations that firefighters and EMTs were able to cheat on their certification exams. The office of the Indiana State Fire Marshal is conducting the second investigation because the Muncie allegations also include possible cheating involving state firefighter exams.

On Community Focus Sunday morning at 6:30 a.m. – on WMUN, Ivy Tech Community College as an economic development tool – and at the same time on WLBC, Dr. K from MCS on teacher raises as well as the reason they had dog treats in from of them at this week’s Board meeting.