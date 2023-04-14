UPDATE on Friday (4/14/23) School Threats

Early this morning (4/14/23), the Indiana State Police was made aware of an email message sent to several dozen Indiana schools threatening the use of explosive devices that had allegedly been planted on various school campuses. We immediately allocated all intelligence resources to investigate the validity of the threat, to include communication with the Department of Education, our local, county, and federal law enforcement partners. At this time no suspicious or explosive devices have been found in any of our schools. The investigation into the origin of this threat is ongoing.

Out of an abundance of caution, troopers throughout the state have been in communication with their local schools to offer assistance and resources. School corporations are working with their local law enforcement to make the best decision about their operations today.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said, “The safety of our children will always be a top priority, the Indiana State Police will continue to offer any and all resources we have to schools to ensure safety for our students.”

Source: Press release