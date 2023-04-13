The Muncie Fire Department is facing scrutiny following allegations of widespread cheating on certification exams.
The National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security have launched investigations into claims that firefighters and EMTs were given test questions and answers before or during their certification exams, 13News reported. Muncie Fire Department Chief Robert Mead confirmed the allegations.
Report: MFD Faces Scrutiny Over Widespread Cheating On Certification Exams
