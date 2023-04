A former Edgewood police officer convicted of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness inflicting serious bodily injury after he rear-ended a vehicle has been arrested for a parole violation. According to the Herald Bulletin, 50 year old James Foutch was arrested by the Indiana Parole office for a parole violation stemming from the 2014 death of Jesse Sperry and probation violation for a 2021 conviction on a charge of invasion of privacy.