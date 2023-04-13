Muncie Man Charged In What Police Label An Attempted Murder Case

A 20 year old Muncie man is under arrest in connection with an incident last summer that police called an attempted murder.

Calic Arnez Copley was being held in the Delaware County jail on Thursday under a bond of $112,500, reports the Star Press.

The charges against him include aiding, inducing or causing attempted murder, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison, and aiding, inducing or causing armed robbery.