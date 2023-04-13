More Pay For Teachers, for the Fourth Year in a Row

For the 4th consecutive year, Muncie Community Schools CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski shared good news

Which makes their pay the highest in the immediate area.

On to the Supreme court – Ball State University closed their doors for a COVID-19 order by Governor Holcomb in 2020. One student is now going to the state supreme court to sue the school for breach of contract…Attorney Colin Flora. He’s trying to convince the court to allow a class-action lawsuit over that covid policy, even if it goes against a law passed by the Indiana in 2021.

WLBC News Bits:

Planting season is quickly approaching for Indiana’s 94,000 farmers. Watch for large slow-moving farm equipment traveling Indiana’s rural roads and highways.

Google searches for “how to play pickleball” are up 284% from January 2020, and certain cities just can’t get enough – not sure where our area ranks.

As of 4 a.m. yesterday, just over $240k ($241,685) raised from 1,839 gifts from Tuesday’s Ivy Tech Day – a statewide twenty-four hour day of giving to raise money for scholarships, programs, student groups, activities and much more.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has advised users to refrain from using free electric charging plugs at airports, bus stops, shopping centers, and hotels due to the increasing risk of contracting malware. (Jared Boomer mentioned this earlier this week).

The Victoria Guild of Ascension St. Vincent’s Anderson and the Knights of Columbus will be having a chicken fry on Saturday, April 22, from 5-7:30, at the Columbian Hall.