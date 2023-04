Quick work by a Madison Circuit Court Division 6 jury to find Alexander Ortiz guilty on a charge of murder. The 27 year old had been charged with murder in connection with the Dec 21, 2021, stabbing death of Andrea Aguirre. He was also found guilty on a misdemeanor charge of fraud for the use of Aguirreā€™s credit cards immediately following her death. He faces a possible 45 to 65 years behind bars on the murder count.