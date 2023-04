Meridian Health Services is holding Rialzo XII – Wonderland on Saturday, May 6 and will return to the Horizon Convention Center in Muncie where Rialzo was hosted for its first ten years. Rialzo, which has raised more than $1 million for Meridian’s broad suite of healthcare programming. Rialzo is a purpose with a party. Rialzo, Italian for “to elevate or rise above,” represents Meridian’s mission to improve lives and make communities healthier through an emphasis on whole-person health.