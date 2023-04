A Muncie man charged with killing his cousin will undergo a mental health evaluation following a judge’s ruling. 55 year old Kenneth Ray Burden is charged with the January 2022 slaying of 52-year-old Timothy Lee Hahn in the 1500 block of South Rochester Avenue. Witnesses had said Hahn shoved Burden off a porch and a short time later, Burden allegedly shot Hahn in the chest with a handgun.