Meet the New Guy at BSU, In Studio

Meet the AD, on Radio — The new Athletics Director at Ball State was on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show yesterday – and I asked Jeff Mitchell of his early impressions

WLBC News Bits:

Pizza Hut Bethel Avenue in Muncie will have an Easter egg hunt this Saturday, April 8th, at 1 p.m., at 3901 W. Bethel Avenue.

According to a new report from Insurify, 27% of homeowners who bought their home less than a year ago are already upside down on their mortgage – Interest rate hikes are bound to increase these values.

It was a week ago today that the Anderson Plan Commission approved a primary plat for the opening of a WAWA travel center in Anderson – that’s an East Coast-based chain of gas stations and convenience stores. The plan commission approved the request of Jarvis Holdings for primary plat approval for the opening of a trucking company. And, approval of a primary plat for the opening of a gas station and convenience store on the northeast corner of 53rd Street and Madison Avenue.

Huge week for Ball State men’s volleyball – home Thursday and Saturday night – Both matches at Worthen Arena are 7 p.m., and Thursday’s is called 4,000 plus – headed for an attendance record.

The Muncie public works plan for 2023 is posted on the city’s Facebook page, showing plans for trails, sidewalks, and ADA accessible ramps and curbs. In-house milling and paving for neighborhoods, and contractor work with some roads that will be repaired/repaved following utility work.

A survey found that between 20 and 45 percent of sales to children of things like toys and French fries occur because a child has successfully “nagged” a parent for it.

Henry County road work starts on or after Monday, April 10, crews will close the left lane of S.R. 3 between C.R. S. 225 W. and Sherry Lynn Dr. for a repaving project.

Indiana DNR’s Free Fishing Days are set: fish for free without a license May 7, June 3-4, and Sept. 23.