Muncie Woman Arrested For Stalking

Also on the crime beat, a Muncie woman is jailed for stalking after gunshots were fired at a home. Police responded to the home twice in one day. A woman living at the home on East First Street told police the shooter was Porcha Womick and that she used to date Womick’s boyfriend years ago. The resident complained that Womick had been causing her problems for several years. Police found Womick a few hours later and a 9 milimeter handgun was seized from her car. She was arrested for stalking, criminal recklessness and criminal mischief.