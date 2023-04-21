Muncie Couple Arrested After Deplorable Conditions Found At Home

Muncie Police have arrested a man and woman after discovering deplorable conditions at a home on East 29th Street. Delaware County deputies responded to the home after neighbors reported the smell was so bad, they thought there may have been a decomposing human body inside the home.

Reports show deputies found the inside of the home piled with trash and feces. The criminal charges came because a child was living inside the home, as well as a dog.

48 year old Demetrius Jones and 51 year old Michelle Jones were being held for preliminary charges of child and animal neglect.