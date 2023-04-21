Investigation Into Cheating Allegations Continues At Muncie Fire Department

An investigation into the Muncie Fire Department and EMS continues, after allegations of systemic cheating on certification exams. The allegations are that some members of the department were provided the test questions and answers before they even took the tests. Fire Chief Robert Mead says he learned of the allegations last month and had no knowledge of the problem until then. The National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians administers the certification tests in 48 states. It’s website describes the integrity of the process, which is intended to ensure public protection and patient safety.