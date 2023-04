Last week, the City of Muncie hosted a press conference to share information about 2024’s Total Solar Eclipse. The eclipse will occur on Monday, April 8, the first to reach Muncie in over 1,000 years. Another nearby total solar eclipse will not occur until 2099, and Muncie will not be in the path of totality. The Eclipse planning team will begin hosting Community Forums on Tuesday, April 11, at 6 p.m. at Kennedy Library.