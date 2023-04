The Paul Revere Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is holding its Patriot’s Day ceremony this week, marking the anniversary of the first battles of the American Revolutionary War at Lexington and Concord, April 17, 1775. It takes place Thursday from 1:30p to 3p at Beech Grove Cemetery Chapel 1400 West Kilgore Ave, Muncie. There will be parking along the drive around the building. There will be a wreath laying ceremony as part of the event.