BSU Men’s Volleyball: Back to Back!

Ball State men’s volleyball did it – with 2 wins last week, they are the MIVA regular season winner, sharing the crown with Loyola Chicago and Ohio State. It is the first three-way tie for the MIVA regular season championship since 1996 and just the second in the history of the conference. This is the first time the Cardinals have won back-to-back MIVA regular season titles since the 1996 and 1997 seasons. Owning the No. 1 seed in conference quarterfinals they will host No. 8 Quincy Saturday, April 15. First serve is at 7 pm ET. Purchase tickets at 888.BSU.TICKET or at the door.

Services for Marwin Strong were announced over the weekend. Visitation will be Friday, April 14th from 6 – 8 p.m. at Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service 900 Kirby Ave. Service will be Saturday, April 15th Service will be at Muncie Fieldhouse with a visitation starting at 11am to 1pm and Service at 1pm with burial at Beech Grove Cemetery.

A bank was robbed on Friday morning in Avon and two men were arrested. At around 10:30 a.m., the PNC Bank was hit by two men wearing black clothes ran away from the bank. Soon after, they caught them, found a lot of cash with them. Nobody was hurt during the robbery.

The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs 10th Annual Charity Golf Outing is May 12 at Brookshire golf course in Carmel.

A couple hundred fans were at the BSU football spring game Saturday. Cards won the game.

The one year countdown begins – Saturday marked one year until 2024’s total solar eclipse happens – the first in Muncie in over 1,000 years. Muncie’s Eclipse planning is modeled after Hopkinsville, Kentucky, which experienced totality in 2017. The Eclipse planning team will begin hosting Community Forums on Tuesday, April 11, at 6 p.m. at Kennedy Library. Info at EclipseMuncie.com, or on the Total Eclipse of the Heartland Facebook page.

The helicopter based saw will be flying this week. Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) will begin tree trimming near high voltage transmission lines this week in Union, Fayette, Wayne, Randolph, Henry, Delaware and more counties in our part of the state.

Not in the US yet, but the CDC published a warning about the Marburg virus Thursday, advising American public health officials and doctors to be on the lookout for the pathogen likely spilled over from wild animals to humans in a couple of other countries.

With No. 1 overall pick, Indiana Fever to host 2023 Fever Draft Party at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Monday, April 10 – first pick at 7 p.m. ET.

Funeral Services for Jane Lasater will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Eaton. Friends may call at Meeks from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Monday, April 10, 2023, or one hour prior to services on Tuesday.

Not specified at first – Blackford County is one of those four sites for new I&M solar generating plants that we first reported on last week. Four solar farms in Indiana capable of generating power for more than 200,000 typical homes by mid-2026 have been proposed.