A clerk at an eastside convenience store was arrested Saturday after he allegedly placed his hands around the throat of a juvenile. According to the Star Press, 35 year old Jaswinder Singh was arrested at Hacks Mart, 1637 E. Kirby Ave and charged with strangulation and battery on a person less than 14 years old. The incident reportedly revolved around a group of kids who had been suspected by employees of stealing fro the store on Friday.