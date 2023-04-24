Muncie Man Charged In Anderson Theft

A Muncie man already facing a drug-related felony charge in Delaware County now stands accused of burglarizing a storage unit in Anderson. The Star Press reports 52 year old Jeffrey Allen Batio is charged with burglary and theft.

Batio on Jan. 28 used bolt cutters to remove a lock from a unit at a storage facility at 67th Street and Columbus Avenue in Anderson, allegedly stealing boxes containing jewelry and porcelain dolls, among other things, with a total value estimated at $3,000.