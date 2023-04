Indiana 13 could be named for fallen Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz. A resolution authored by state Sen. Mike Gaskill in the Senate and state Rep. Elizabeth Rowray has been passed by both chambers. The resolution directs the Indiana Department of Transportation to designate a portion of Ind. 13 near Elwood to honor Shahnavaz. INDOT plans a bridge and road renaming after the legislative session, which is scheduled to end April 29.