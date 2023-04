The smell was nearly unbearable inside and outside a home on East 29th Street in Muncie. Delaware County sheriff’s deputies were concerned it may have been coming from a decomposing body but it turned out to be garbage piled so high in the place officers couldn’t see the floor. The conditions eventually led to the arrests of 48-year-old Demetrius Jones and 51-year-old Michelle Jones on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent and neglect of a vertebrate animal.