HR 734: How Did He Vote, and Why

Last week HR 734 passed in the House of Reps in DC – called the Protecting Women and Girls Sports Act, here’s what 6th Dist. Congressman Greg Pence said about the subject

On yesterday’s WMUN Delaware County Today Radio show.

Marion County residents will soon be able to vote on a $410 million capital referendum proposed by the Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) board. The Rebuilding Stronger plan aims to fund upgrades and renovations in 23 school buildings.

Garden Fair is May 12 and 13 this year – Minnetrista’ s Katy Maggert

Some of will happen there

plus live music and more. Minnetrista.net.

The documentary is 25 minutes, then it’s Dave the rest of the way. When David Letterman returns to BSU’s Emens Auditorium this coming Monday (May1) for the premiere of an original documentary created by Ball State students and featuring the former late-night TV host. “Clear Reception” plays at 7 p.m. that night and then Dave will do a Q&A with the two Ball State graduates who served as director and producer of the piece following the screening. The program is free and open to the public. No tickets are required.

The Avon Marching Black & Gold are heading to New York City in 2024 for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – Fishers High School Marching Tiger Band will perform in the 2023 parade.

Softball Cardinals and RedHawks will play a single game Tuesday at 3 p.m. and a doubleheader Wednesday starting at 1 p.m. at the Softball Field at First Merchants Ballpark Complex.

Ball State Baseball – remains at home for a midweek rematch with in-state foe Indiana on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Finish the school year strong, says Muncie Central High School Principal Chris Walker

He was my guest over the weekend on This Week in Delaware County – hear the entire interview on WMUNmuncie.com right now.

Just a little over $3.3 million needs to be raised in order to break ground this summer for the new Muncie YMCA next to Muncie Central High School. Tara Smalstig is part of the group rallying the community

Todd Young recently became the new occupant of the Senate’s “candy desk,” a tradition since the 1960s. The senator who sits at that desk provides sweets from his or her home state. Any senator can sample the sweets, regardless of party affiliation, according to a news release. Young vowed to offer a variety of Hoosier-based sweets ranging from New Albany sour candy, mini chocolate bars from Indianapolis and Red Hots from Jeffersonville.