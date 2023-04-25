Battling Summer Learning Loss

Students, parents, staff, and members of the Muncie community have a new resource designed to make finding summer and after-school learning programs easier. MuncieJournal.com reports The Education Support Hub provides information about summer camps, after-school options, and community programs. Many of these programs are free or low-cost for families. The program is made possible with funding and partnership from the Ball Brothers Foundation, the Indiana Department of Education, and the Ball State University Teachers College.