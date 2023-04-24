National Library Week In Muncie

Muncie Public Library (MPL) encourages all community members to visit any MPL branch during National Library Week, April 23-29, to explore all that libraries have to offer. First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association. The theme this year is, “There’s More to the Story.” As always, a library card is never required to enjoy the resources, displays, and events at MPL. For more information, visit the library’s website at www.munciepubliclibrary.org.