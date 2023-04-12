MCS Teachers To Receive Salary Increases

For the fourth consecutive year, the Muncie Community Schools (MCS) Board of Trustees has approved salary increases for its teachers. All current, full-time certified teachers will receive a minimum raise of $3,000 beginning in the 2023-24 school year. MuncieJournal.com repots teachers deemed “highly effective” will receive an additional $2,000 in salary while those classified as “effective” will get an additional $1,000. The latest increase will keep MCS near the top of the list in teacher compensation for all districts in East Central Indiana.