Early Deadline for FCA Banquet Featuring Indy 500 Driver

He’s been here before – When Sam Hornish Jr. is in town April 27th to speak at the FCA Spring banquet, he says it’s a bit of a homecoming

The semi-retired race car driver will speak of his Faith and try to make a positive impact

This coming Tuesday (April 18) is the deadline for free reservations for the April 267 event – Jeff Mosier says the Horizon Convention Center needs time to plan for staffing and food plans to manage their expenses.

A Deadly bacteria linked to eyedrops has grown resistant to nearly all treatments – causing infection and blindness never seen in the U.S. until 2022, according to the CDC. It has since infected dozens, killed three and blinded at least four people.

Muncie native Mary Harper has written a book, The Sound of Her Voice: My Blind Parents’ Story

Mario was the first blind graduate of law at Notre Dame

The Yorktown Public Library will be hosting a Meet and Greet with Mary on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 5 pm. At the end of the interview yesterday on the new WMUN’s Delaware County Today, she added a couple of other plans

Mary Pieroni Harper

Author: The Sound of Her Voice: My Blind Parents’ Story

amazon.com/author/marypharper

www.maryPharper.com

The Congressional art competition is on

That’s Congressman Greg Pence – talking about his 6th District winners. 5th District Congresswoman Victoria Spartz will display her winners in her Noblesville office. Entry info on all website for these elected officials.

Reporter Bret Busby reported earlier this week that Madison County had a proclamation – since 1991 Congress proclaimed the second full week in April to be National Public Safety Telecommunications Week to recognize the importance of those special individuals who coordinate the efforts of police, fire, and EMS workers. Indiana’s done it since 1999.

Ball State University’s Voting System Technical Oversight Program (VSTOP) will be holding a graduation ceremony for the fourth cohort of its nationally-recognized Certificate in Election Administration, Technology, and Security (CEATS) program. The event will be held at 10 a.m. ET April 21, 2023, at the Oakwood Building, 2501 N. Oakwood Ave., Muncie, IN 47304. Among those scheduled to speak are Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales and Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns.

The 18-8 BSU men’s volleyball team continues to prepare for Saturday’s 6 p.m. home match in the MIVA tournament. When they win, there would be Wednesday and next Saturday Worthen Arena matches, too.