Teen Killed In Henry County Crash

A teenager was killed Monday evening in a single-vehicle crash in western Henry County. The Star Press reports 15 year old

Jeneka Lancaster was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, in the 4000 block of South Kennard Road. A car driven by a New Castle teenager, was northbound on Kennard Road when it left the road, went into a field and overturned onto its driver’s side. The victim was in the back seat of the Cobalt, and was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.