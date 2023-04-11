Here’s the MCS Roundup Plan for This Week

Muncie Community Schools (MCS) will be holding kindergarten roundup in each of its six elementary schools this week. The schedule and all info is posted on our Local News Page right now.

Grissom Elementary: Wednesday, April 12, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

West View Elementary: Wednesday, April 12, 4-6 p.m.

East Washington Academy: Wednesday, April 12, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

North View Elementary: Thursday, April 13, 4-6 p.m.

Longfellow Elementary: Thursday, April 13, 4-6 p.m.

South View Elementary: Thursday, April 13, 6-8 p.m.

Children must be 5 years old on or before September 1 to be eligible for kindergarten. All of these roundups will coincide with registration for preschoolers through grade 5 and other events happening at the schools. The secondary schools will also be holding registration events for grades 6-12 next week according to the following schedule:

Northside Middle School: Tuesday, April 11, 5-7 p.m.

Southside Middle School: Thursday, April 13, 5-7 p.m.

Muncie Central High School: Thursday, April 13, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

The quickest and easiest way for parents and guardians to enroll new or returning students to MCS is through its online system at EnrollinMCS.org. That process will begin Monday, April 10. By enrolling students early, parents and guardians make it easier for school principals to staff their buildings appropriately before the first day of school, which is set for August 8.

In order to expedite the registration process for those attending in-person registration events, parents should bring:

Current identification

Proof of residency

Student’s birth certificate

Student’s immunization records

For more information, please visit muncieschools.org.

QUARTERLY POETRY NIGHT to receive Mayor’s Proclamation at tonight’s event in downtown Muncie at the historic Heorot. Signup sheet available 6:30, event 7-9, Must be 21+/open mic

Our salute to the late Marwin Strong aired yesterday on WMUN’s All Kinds of People hosted by Dr. Joe. The interview was recorded several weeks ago before last week’s untimely passing of the local leader. It is posted on WMUNmuncie.com right now.

The Ball State baseball team makes its first trip back to Bloomington since 2019 for a matchup with in-state foe Indiana today. The Cardinals and Hoosiers are slated for a 6 p.m. start on the Big Ten Network+.

Carmel recognized as Tree City USA by Arbor Day Foundation.

Updates to our free 765BusinessJournal.com website – Editor in Chief Mike Rhodes says no more Audiocast Button

David Arquette spoke last night at BSU, part of the Letterman Distinguished speaker series – I asked him: do you know Mr. Letterman

The sold out event was held at Pruis Hall.

Giving a hand to get people healthier – Union Chapel Muncie’s Rachel Reifel is the Clinic Coordinator, and they are hosting a free health fair event

That from yesterday’s Delaware County Today Radio show on the new WMUN. Hear the entire interview on WMUNmuncie.com, including free transportation options.

Two Indiana cities have made a list – Indianapolis ranking as the 65th “most sinful” city in America, and Fort Wayne ranking closer to the bottom of the list at 143. WalletHub did the survey.