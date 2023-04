Muncie Comic Con will return for its second year April 15, 2023 at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. Doors to the Heartland Building will open at 10:00 am and will close at 5:00 pm. MuncieJournal.com reports tickets are $10 and children under 10 are free. VIP tickets are $15.00 which allows early entrance at 9:30 am and also includes a free exclusive Muncie Comic Con print by award winning cartoonist, Art Baltazar.