A special exception has been approved for Nestle that should alleviate congestion along West 73rd Street in the future. According to the Herald Bulletin, the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals Wednesday approved the requested special exception to convert 26 acres recently purchased from John Paugh for parking for 67 semi-tractor trailers. The property is located in the 4300 block of West 73rd Street, directly to the east of the Nestle plant.