Anderson Woman Charged In OD Death

An Anderson woman was arrested on a warrant charging her with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

According to the Herald Bulletin, 26 year old Shalee Kay Murdock faces two felony charges including dealing in a narcotic drug.

48 year old Melinda Chanley, in 2019, purchased heroin from Murdock. She was found dead inside a residence on Arbor Drive in Anderson from an overdose involving heroin and fentanyl.