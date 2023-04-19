Dave is Coming to Muncie

Dave is coming – David Letterman is returning to Ball State for the premiere of an original documentary, created by Ball State students and featuring Mr. Letterman, about the art of glass. The University will present the documentary, “Clear Reception,” at 7 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at Emens Auditorium on Ball State’s campus. Following the screening of the film, Mr. Letterman will conduct a Q&A with two Ball State graduates who served as director and producer of the piece, respectively. The program is free and open to the public, with no tickets required. See the entire press release on our Local News page now.

Students from Ball State’s College of Communication, Information, and Media’s Department of Media, led by Chris Flook, senior lecturer of media, collaborated with Mr. Letterman during the 2021-22 school year to produce the documentary. The 25-minute production shares the story of Mr. Letterman’s interest in Ball State’s Glass Art program and his request for a commissioned unique sculpture created by students studying and working at the University’s Marilyn K. Glick Center for Glass. A trailer for “Clear Reception” is available on Ball State’s YouTube channel. As part of the David Letterman Learning Experience, the project also included graduate students from the Center for Emerging Media Design & Development (EMDD), led by Dr. Jennifer Palilonis, George and Frances Ball Distinguished Professor of Multimedia Journalism; undergraduate students from the School of Music led by Dr. Christoph Thompson, associate teaching professor and area coordinator of music media production; and undergraduate students from the School of Art led by Brent Cole, associate professor of art, and Jon Rees, glass facilities manager and assistant teaching professor of art. Recent Ball State graduates Ameliah Kolp and Faith Denig, served as writer/director and producer for the film, respectively. The 2022 graduates will participate in the Q&A with Mr. Letterman after the film.

“I absolutely loved collaborating with all the artists. And by ‘artists,’ I mean the producers, cinematographers, editors, composers, instrumentalists, and glassblowers,” Ms. Kolp said of her experience working on the project. “I got to work with composers. Composers! We made music for this thing. Incredible. But also, so challenging. I had to learn how to communicate my ideas into a whole new language with music.” Ms. Denig said “working with David Letterman was amazing.” “He was the sweetest guy. So genuine and just wanting to share his love of the arts with the students at Ball State. Truly, the most incredible experience I’ve had,” Ms. Kolp said of Mr. Letterman. “I’m so proud of what we accomplished, of this story that we get to tell, and for the relationships that I formed that will last a lifetime.” In addition to the documentary, EMDD students created a transmedia project that includes a social media campaign, a website, a virtual tour of the Marilyn K. Glick Center for Glass, and a glass art augmented reality scavenger hunt. These and other digital artifacts developed by students in the David Letterman Learning Experience will be on display at the documentary premiere.

“Working with David Letterman and being part of the David Letterman Learning Experience has been the highlight of my experience in graduate school,” EMDD student Elena Lazoff said. “We have learned so much about cutting-edge technologies, user-centered design, and innovative approaches to storytelling. I am so grateful for Dave’s generosity and love for Ball State.” The David Letterman Learning Experience (DLLE) is a student-led, interdisciplinary creative project that combines storytelling, technology, and art to give students across many disciplines and departments a project-based, hands-on experience inspired by Mr. Letterman’s contributions to the University. Mr. Letterman, former host of the “Late Show with David Letterman” whose current Netflix-original talk show, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman” has earned four Primetime Emmy nominations, has given back generously to his alma mater over the years, most notably through a lecture series. His name also resides on The David Letterman Communication and Media Building, which was completed and opened in 2007.

Indiana will not honor the pork tenderloin as the official state sandwich. SB 322 failed to make the cut according to Indiana Capitol Chronicle.

Delaware County Commissioners voted Monday to prepare a resolution that would name the grandstand at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in honor of the late Jane Lasater. The longtime county official died April 5 following a brief illness. She spent more than 40 years in local government and during that time devoted much work to the care of the fairgrounds.

For three nights this summer, Halsey will take the stage at small venues alongside a complete string ensemble. One of the shows will be in June 30 in Gary, Indiana, with proceeds benefiting two LGBTQ+ organizations.

WHAT’S COMING UP ON THE COMPETITIVE EATING CALENDAR:

April 30 — National Sweet Corn Eating Championship in West Palm Beach, Florida

May 26 — Jack’s Donuts World Donut Hole Eating Championship in New Castle, Indiana

June 10 — The Outlaw Egg Rolls World Egg Roll Eating Championship in Lubbock, Texas

July 4 — Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, New York

Worried about a tax audit?? – In terms of income levels, the IRS in recent years has audited taxpayers with incomes below $25,000 and above $500,000 at higher-than-average rates, according to government data.

Tonight it’s win or go home form the MIVA volleyball match at Worthen Arena. BSU hosts Lewis.