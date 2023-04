Ball State University alumnus David Letterman will return to his alma mater in May for the premiere of an original documentary created by Ball State students and featuring the former late-night TV host. According to the Star Press, BSU will present, “Clear Reception,” at 7 p.m. May 1 on the Muncie campus. Letterman will conduct a Q&A with the two Ball State graduates, Ameliah Kolp and Faith Denig, who served as director and producer of the piece following the screening.