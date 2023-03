Authorities say a New Castle woman was intoxicated when her minivan crashed along a Henry County road, injuring two child passengers, one of them severely. According to the Star Press, 24 year old Makayla Kristine Dalton was charged Thursday with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, causing serious bodily injury while driving while intoxicated and public intoxication, after an early morning crash on West Henry County 300-N.