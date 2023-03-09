Madjax Spring Offerings

Muncie-area residents will have an opportunity to take part in unique workshop offerings this spring at Madjax. MuncieJournal.com reports from March through May, the community hub will offer beginner-friendly classes in digital design, woodworking, musical instrument making, and projects for the home and backyard. Starting March 18, Madjax will host 13 evening and weekend classes run by Makers and Educators in Residence. Read more about the spring program series and register at madjax.org/events.