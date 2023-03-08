Tax Abatement Request Tabled

At Monday night’s Muncie City Council meeting, resolution 5dash23 asking for a 5 year tax abatement for Horizon Companies, LLC was tabled. Horizon companies, LLC is a developer wishing to build a 276 unit apartment complex at 2901 W. Memorial in Muncie. All 276 units are considered to be low income housing. Representatives from Horizon Companies, LLC were present at the city council meeting, but were not able to communicate a figure for monthly rent amounts to be charged to local tenants, should the development go forward. The request for tax abatement was tabled until the company comes forth with more information, which it is willing to do.

WISH-TV reports the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 9:45 p.m. Monday night regarding a person being shot at Lucas Oil stadium. A minute later, medics were sent to West South Street and South Missouri Street, just northwest of the stadium. A large police presence surrounded the stadium as well as the nearby Indianapolis Convention Center after the shooting. The Convention Center had been locked down, but the lockdown was lifted by midnight Monday. Convention center employees had been asked to shelter in place. Police had no suspect in custody as of late Monday night.

If you’ve been to the Indianapolis 500 then you are probably familiar with the “yellow shirts”. They are the people who make sure you stay safe and get to the right places that you need to go. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway say they are in need of some new “yellow shirts”. You’d be in charge of scanning tickets, traffic control, and stand ushering among other duties. If you’re interested you can apply at IMS-DOT-COM-SLASH-SAFETYPATROL.

Orchestra Indiana has announced details of its 2023-24 concert season with performances in Muncie’s Emens Auditorium and venues throughout East Central Indiana. Highlights include music from the Harry Potter films, Copland’s Appalachian Spring, a tribute to the Beatles, and Beethoven’s immortal 9th Symphony. Season ticket packages including all six programs in the Muncie area are on sale now through the Emens Auditorium Box Office. Call (765) 285-1539 between 10am – 5pm weekdays.

Kindergarten roundup is set for Wednesday, April 12, at Daleville Elementary School. The roundup will be held in the school’s gymnasium. Incoming kindergarten students must be five years old by Aug. 1.Parents or guardians should bring their student’s birth certificate, shot records and two items proving their place of residence. Students must live in the Daleville school district or have their transfer approval from the central office.

It’s time to “Spring forward” with your clocks at 2 a.m. Sunday. That’s right, it’s daylight savings time and time for the old switch-a-roo with your clocks. You’ll move your clocks one hour ahead, and lose one hour of sleep beginning Sunday at 2am. Last week, a bill was reintroduced in the Senate and a similar bill was introduced in the House to do away with daylight savings time. If passed by Congress and approved by President Joe Biden, then “spring forward” and “fall back” would end.

Environmental testing surrounding a Delaware County industrial park, which has seen decades of industrial activity, did not reveal the presence of area-wide contamination above health protective standards for residential areas. That’s from a story published yesterday from 765BusinessJournal.com. Testing surrounding the Industria Center industrial park, conducted by Mundell & Associates Inc., working for the Delaware County commissioners and Delaware County Redevelopment Commission, has been underway for more than two years and Mundell has released its latest report. Learn more about the report at 765BusinessJournal.com

Indy’s second biggest spectacle of racing is coming up starting March 29: Pinewood Derby At the Indiana State Museum, you can launch your Pinewood derby car from the second story start line and watch it zoom all the way to the first story finish line. Racing is open to the public, with a Best in Show competition on the last day, April 8, with adult and youth divisions. Learn more: https://www.indianamuseum.org/

Forbes has ranked Ball State University as the fourth-best midsized employer—and the only recognized education institution—in the State of Indiana. The popular business magazine recently released its 2023 “America’s Best Midsize Employers” list, a ranking of 500 companies and institutions with 1,000 to 5,000 U.S.-based employees. In this year’s listing, Ball State ranks 34th in the nation among all midsize education employers; it was the only qualifying education employer to earn a ranking among institutions within Indiana and the Mid-American Conference

WOWO reports Attorney General Todd Rokita has obtained judgments shutting down a massive robocall operation that has blasted billions of illegal robocalls to people across the country, including in Indiana. In 2019 and 2020 alone, the defendants bombarded Hoosiers with more than 25 million robocalls. Rokita sued the defendants in June 2020 alleging violations of the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act and the federal Telemarketing Sales Rule, as well as various state consumer protection laws.

Ahead of its nationwide theatrical release, Muncie will be one of 20 cities (and the only in Indiana) to early screen “The First Step”, a 90-minute documentary film that follows political commentator Van Jones and the bipartisan coalition who fought to pass landmark criminal justice reform in 2018. Immediately following the Muncie screening on March 18th at Muncie Civic Theatre, The Facing Project co-founder and president, J.R. Jamison, will moderate an interactive local panel discussion on the themes of the film that include addiction, recovery, reentry, and criminal justice reform.

The Town of Yorktown wants you to know that beginning April 1,overhead electrical lines will be replaced along SR 32 in the area around Dollar General on the west end of Yorktown. The project is anticipated to take approximately 2 weeks and will have flaggers but no road closings. Drivers should anticipate delays and take alternate routes during high traffic times.

Your Senator Mike Braun has a few things on his mind this week. On Fox and Friends Weekend, Braun says now is the time for Republicans in Congress to keep pushing for declassification of all materials about the COVID-19 pandemic, especially after a report last month claiming the virus most likely leaked from a Wuhan, China lab. On Fox’s Mornings with Maria, Braun supported the ESG bill and said President Biden’s “Billionaire Tax” most likely won’t help with the economy. Braun says that kind of tax has never really moved the needle on deficits.

Monday morning Indiana State Police arrested a man who was wanted out of Mississippi for murder. Around 10:30 a.m., a state trooper patrolling I-70 near the Cambridge City exit pulled over a semi for speeding. The driver was identified as Jeffery Lee Walker Jr., a 32-year-old from Cleveland, Mississippi. That’s when state police found out Walker was wanted on an active warrant out of Mississippi. According to the Southaven Police Department, the warrant was from an incident from Halloween, 2020, that involved two people who were shot and killed and a third person who was wounded. Walker was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Jail where he’ll wait for extradition back to Mississippi.

The Muncie Boys and Girls Club’s The Great Futures Dinner is right around the corner. You have 2 more days to reserve your seats. The event is March 30, 2023 from 5:30-7:00 at the Horizon Convention Center. This year’s dinner will feature circus games, thrilling performers, delicious circus fare, and a showcase of club programming. A highlight of the night will be the announcement of the Pat C. Botts Youth of the Year where one Club member will be recognized for their work, commitment, and support of the Muncie Community through their membership in the Boys & Girls Club. Visit bgcmuncie.org for more information.

The Herald Bulletin reports Helping Hands Food Pantry has closed after 18 years of service. Increased costs forced Helping Hands Food Pantry to permanently close its doors on Monday. Each year, Helping Hands hosted about 23 food distributions. Helping Hands distributed about 6.8 million pounds of food, serving about 332,958 individuals during its 18 years.

The Anderson Museum of Art will host its 42nd Annual IN-Focus photography exhibition, April 2-May 27, 2023. Photographers may enter up to 6 photos from the following categories: Animal/Wildlife, Architecture, Digital Manipulation, Nature/Scenic, Open, People, and Photojournalism. Visit andersonart.org for more information.

An odd happening during Friday’s rain showers in Evansville led to a few people calling for help. Evansville first responders were called to four homes that evening about people struggling to breathe in their homes as well as having a hard time lighting gas stoves and furnaces. Firefighters conducted air tests inside the homes and found low levels of oxygen and high C-O-2 levels. They suspect that acid rain from the rain showers reacted with limestone in the ground and released excess amounts of carbon dioxide. Firefighters are working with the DNR and CDC to learn more.

The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a 21-year-old man on nine counts of possession of child pornography. Police arrested Elijah Henry Brown, 200 block of Cook Street, Monday on a warrant. After his arrest, a charge of possession of methamphetamine was filed. Brown was arrested while hiding in a crawlspace at a residence in the 800 block of River Street. A Google report requested by Detective Corey Miller found more than 20,000 images and video files on Brown’s account depicting infants and children involved with various sex acts, according to a Herald Bulletin story.