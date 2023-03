Neglect and animal cruelty charges face a third member of a Muncie family. Police say 63 year old Kathy J. Dampier, 63, was charged Tuesday . Dampier’s children —Tara Michelle Dampier, 40, and James Joshua Dampier, 41 — were arrested at the family’s home, in the 100 block of North Hodson Avenue — on Feb. 28, after authorities went there and found the place in deplorable condition.